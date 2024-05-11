Ernie L. Danner Sells 136,853 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NINE stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

About Nine Energy Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 864,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Stories

