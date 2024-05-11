Ernie L. Danner Sells 136,853 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nine Energy Service Stock Performance
NINE stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nine Energy Service
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.