Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Nadja West Sells 1,782 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

THC traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $127.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,100. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,412,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

