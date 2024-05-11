Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE WPM traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$75.11. 662,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$67.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$78.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.66.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
