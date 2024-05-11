Definity Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of TSE DFY traded down C$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.11. 323,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,114. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.71.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.80.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

