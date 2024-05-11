Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.98. 5,602,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,099. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of C$908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6866359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

