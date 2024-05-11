Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of UI stock traded up $10.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,872. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.22. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $189.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.