iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.31

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 35999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $887,000. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

