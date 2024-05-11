Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.00

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 13758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULH

Universal Logistics Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.