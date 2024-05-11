CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 279,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.