Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Trading Up 7.2%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.78. 141,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 482,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WDO shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.82.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5598886 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.