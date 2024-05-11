MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 7.9%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.72. Approximately 227,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 220,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

MDA Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.12.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.30 million. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.6618445 EPS for the current year.

MDA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. MDA’s payout ratio is 370.00%.

Insider Activity at MDA

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

See Also

