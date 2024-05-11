TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 11.6%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.46. 147,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 159,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at TELUS International (Cda)

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$930.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In other TELUS International (Cda) news, Senior Officer Michel Belec sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$46,295.25. In other TELUS International (Cda) news, Senior Officer Michel Belec sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$46,295.25. Also, CEO Jeffrey Puritt sold 18,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$172,390.80. Insiders own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

