Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) were up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.63 and last traded at C$30.54. Approximately 86,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 103,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.64.

Primo Water Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

