Nova Cannabis’ (NOV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.10 million.
