Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.