COPT Defense Properties (CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 17th

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
COPT Defense Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:CDP opened at $24.45 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
