COPT Defense Properties (CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 17th

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

COPT Defense Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $24.45 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.