Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 495.5% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CABGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.2 %
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
