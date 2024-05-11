Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 495.5% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CABGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CABGY

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.