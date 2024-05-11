JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

