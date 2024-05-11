JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
JCDecaux Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $21.53.
JCDecaux Company Profile
