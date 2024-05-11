Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Grows By 536.8%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 536.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,065,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,259 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

