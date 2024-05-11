Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the April 15th total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.