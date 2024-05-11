Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GAQ opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 169,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 386,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,082 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

