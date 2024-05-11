iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 656.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
ITHUF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.