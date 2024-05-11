iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 656.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

ITHUF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

