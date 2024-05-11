Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 664.8% in April

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 664.8% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.