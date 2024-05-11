Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 664.8% in April

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 664.8% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
