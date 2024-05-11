Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) VP Marshall D. Akins Sells 4,358 Shares

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $104.67 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

