Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 5,560 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $469,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,376.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,686 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $137,678.76.

On Monday, March 4th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,300 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $281,556.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 951.56, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,932 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,438 shares of the software’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,535 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.