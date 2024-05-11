Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Sells $367,920.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

