Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,212 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NSP opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Insperity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,846,000 after purchasing an additional 188,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

