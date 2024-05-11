Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Michael D. Hutchinson Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Teradata Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TDC stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
