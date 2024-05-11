First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Ellen R. Alemany Sells 484 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,505.01. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,152.67 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.