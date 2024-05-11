First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Ellen R. Alemany Sells 484 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,505.01. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,152.67 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
