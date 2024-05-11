David B. Fischer Sells 5,000 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

