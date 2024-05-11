Xai (XAI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $175.98 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xai has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a total market capitalization of $175.98 million and $15.73 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.63025121 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $16,859,356.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.