ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.39 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and $2.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.11 or 1.00007690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004104 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05015232 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,590,935.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.