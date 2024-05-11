Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $16.30 on Friday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $791.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xometry by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

