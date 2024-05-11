Citigroup Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $62.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of ZD opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

