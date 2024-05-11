Kennametal Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of KMT opened at $25.97 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

