NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 264,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 359,277 shares.The stock last traded at $222.50 and had previously closed at $222.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NICE Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.90.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NICE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

