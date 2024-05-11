Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$261.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ DH opened at $5.32 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

