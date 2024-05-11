Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 974,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,102 shares.The stock last traded at $65.44 and had previously closed at $61.85.
The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,345,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $182,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,118,000 after buying an additional 516,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
