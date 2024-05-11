Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $798.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $941.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.47.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

