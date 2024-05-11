Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 195,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 354,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,321,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $464,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

