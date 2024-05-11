Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

