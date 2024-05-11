Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

