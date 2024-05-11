Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,967 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $203.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

