Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after buying an additional 233,288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $774.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

