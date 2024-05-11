Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 132,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

