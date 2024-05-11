4,042 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $433.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,980 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,480 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

