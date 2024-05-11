Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $124.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

