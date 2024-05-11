Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

