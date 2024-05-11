Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,719,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $593,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

