Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of FMDE stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

